Things are just going from bad to worse in Jacksonville. The Jaguars fell to the Titans 20-0 in ugly fashion on Sunday.

After the game, the exchange between coaches Urban Meyer and Mike Vrabel quickly made its rounds on social media. The state of the Jaguars is written all over Meyer’s face.

LOLOL look at the handshake between Mike Vrabel and Urban Meyer. Urban looks absolutely miserable. pic.twitter.com/RF0G3rDuC5 — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) December 12, 2021

“LOLOL,” laughed SportsGrid’s Ben Stevens. “Look at the handshake between Mike Vrabel and Urban Meyer. Urban looks absolutely miserable.”

Meyer’s Jags are now 2-11 on the year. The team was only able to muster eight yards on the ground all game. And quarterback Trevor Lawrence turned the ball over four times behind little-to-no protection from the offensive line.

Trevor Lawrence throws four picks as Jaguars look more lost than ever https://t.co/CnCZhi8yTQ — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) December 12, 2021

The Jaguars arrow has been pointing directly down over the last couple weeks. Between rumors of an in-house replacement, to Meyer calling his staff “losers.” There seems to be a cloud around the organization right now that no one can shake.

It’s not an easy adjustment to make the jump from college to the pros. Nobody thought the Jaguars would be an easy rebuild. But they definitely thought it could be buoyed by the pairing of Urban Meyers and Trevor Lawrence.

Right now, it doesn’t look like Jacksonville knows where to turn.