Urban Meyer Names 1 Team He's Watching Closely In 2023

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 26: Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer is on the set of FOX Big Noon Kickoff before a game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers on October 26, 2019, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Urban Meyer obviously has strong ties to the Big Ten and SEC but its a team out west that's caught the eye of the three-time national champion.

Appearing on the "All Things Covered" podcast with Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson, the FOX analyst said USC is building something special in LA.

That USC team is something, now. Caleb Williams, I got to witness him against Utah, FOX did that game, and I was on the sideline. He got hurt on that long run. He got hurt and wasn't the same the rest of the game. So I think any time you have got a guy like that as a returning quarterback, and Alex Grinch is their D-coordinator. He coached for me at Ohio State. I think he's really good. They struggled on defense. I'm kind of watching, but if they can hit the transfer portal...

The Trojans nearly snuck into the College Football Playoff but finished the season with consecutive losses to Utah and Tulane.

That said, USC obviously had holes that Lincoln Riley couldn't fill in one year. But with another recruiting cycle coming in and another round of portal additions, Southern Cal should be a major player in the national title hunt for years to come.