Urban Meyer Names College Football Team With 'Easiest' Path

A select few college football programs still have a shot to make the College Football Playoff. But there's no question some have easier paths to glory than others.

During a recent episode of Urban’s Take with Tim May, three-time college football National Champion Urban Meyer named his team with the "easiest path" to the top 4.

“Including Georgia, Ohio State and the Wolverines, Tennessee’s got the easiest path,” Meyer said. “They don’t have to play a championship game, they’re in. I think it’s the easiest scenario because they don’t have to play a ranked team.”

With a 9-1 record including wins over several ranked opponents, No. 5 Tennessee is in excellent position to make a run at this year's CFP. And with their only loss of the year coming to No. 1 Georgia, the Volunteers will not have to play in this year's SEC Championship game.

As long as Tennessee notches wins over unranked South Carolina and Vanderbilt teams, the program will likely be slotted into the final top 4.

No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU currently hold the top spots. Ohio State and Michigan will face off in the final game of the regular season, guaranteeing a loss for one team.