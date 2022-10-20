Urban Meyer Names His College Football Playoff Sleeper Team

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 26: Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer is on the set of FOX Big Noon Kickoff before a game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers on October 26, 2019, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Urban Meyer is no stranger to potential controversial college football takes.

The former Ohio State head coach offered up another one on Wednesday when he spoke about UCLA & how he thinks it could make the College Football Playoff this year.

“I have UCLA potentially as a playoff team,” Meyer said, via On3Sports. "This morning I actually got up and I really, I just try to pick days, whatever team — and I went after UCLA. And I watched two hours this morning of UCLA. They’re a physical offensive line. They’re the most balanced team. Our attempt was always to be 250-250, run-pass. That’s what they are. They’re the most balanced offense in the country."

The Bruins are currently undefeated (6-0) and just took down the Utah Utes last Saturday, 42-32. That was their biggest win of the season and they have a chance to get an even bigger one this Saturday against the Oregon Ducks.

If the Bruins can win that one, they'll likely garner even more national attention.

Kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m. ET.