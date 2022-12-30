Urban Meyer Names Most Underrated Player In College Football

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 26: Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer is on the set of FOX Big Noon Kickoff before a game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers on October 26, 2019, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Urban Meyer knows a thing or two about evaluating college football talent.

Ahead of this weekend's slate of College Football Playoff matchups, the three-time National Champion named his pick for the "most underrated" player in the nation.

“I think Stetson Bennett’s the most underrated player in college football,” Meyer said, per On3 Sports.

Bennett earned a trip to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist this year, but the reigning National Champion is still often overlooked.

“I think he’s a winner, I think he plays with his legs, plays with his head,” Meyer added. “He’s a pretty good passer. Size is an issue, but he plays tough, he plays very physical. He’ll get you the first downs.

“He won’t be a first-round draft pick. CJ Stroud will be. His accuracy … he sees the field. He’s going to have to have a big day. I think [Ohio State has] an edge, but it’s not as big an edge as everyone thinks. Stetson Bennett’s a winner.”

Through a flawless 13-0 record, Bennett has collected 3,425 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions on a 67.9 completion percentage. He also has seven additional touchdowns on the ground.

Bennett and No. 1 Georgia will face off against the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl on Saturday.