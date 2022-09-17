Urban Meyer Names The Best Fan Base He's Ever Coached Against

LINCOLN, NE - OCTOBER 14: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

On Saturday morning, Urban Meyer was trending in the college football world for a few reasons.

Fox's college football pre-game show was in Lincoln this morning before a showdown between Nebraska and Oklahoma. With Meyer on the desk, fans let him know they want him as their next head coach.

"We want Urban!" chants started flowing.

Meyer gave that energy right back to the crowd. "Regardless of the score, regardless of the record, this is the best fan base I’ve ever coached against," he said.

Meyer is a proven winner at the collegiate level, bringing championships to both Florida and Ohio State.

After taking a year off from coaching, he might be ready to return to the sideline - should Nebraska come calling.