Urban Meyer Names The No. 1 Change He Sees In College Football

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl against the USC Trojans in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer coached college football for over 30 years, and saw the sport change a lot in his decades on the sidelines.

But there's one aspect of the game that Meyer believes has changed the most since he was a young Ohio State graduate assistant. During the latest edition of Urban's Take with Tim May, Meyer lamented the extent to which money has become a focal point of the sport.

"Everything now is money. The first thing you hear when you mention college athletics are television contracts, coaches' salaries..." Meyer said.

Meyer told a story about working under Earle Bruce in 1986 where Bruce vowed to fire his whole staff if his players didn't graduate. He doesn't believe that there is a premium placed on education anymore.

As you might imagine, most fans are rolling their eyes at Urban Meyer for making a statement like that.

Money has been a center point in college football since well before Meyer started coaching. As for his personal anecdotes, just because he didn't see money changing hands when he was a mere graduate assistant doesn't mean it wasn't happening behind the scenes.

Case in point: In Meyer's second year at Ohio State, star wide receiver Cris Carter was kicked off the team just for signing with an agent.

Money's position in college football is exactly the same as when Meyer was just getting his feet wet. The only difference now is that there's more to go around and more of it is being spread around openly.