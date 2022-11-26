Urban Meyer Names The "X-Factor" For Ohio State-Michigan Game

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: (R-L) Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines shake hands on the field prior to their game at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

We're just a few hours away from The Game between Michigan and Ohio State - a matchup Urban Meyer never lost as head coach of the Buckeyes. Ahead of the big matchup, the former Buckeyes coach has some thoughts on how his old team can get the win.

During FOX's Big Noon Kickoff, Meyer identified his x-factor for The Game. Pointing to the sky, he pointed out that there's no inclement weather, which he believes often serves as "a great equalizer" and that the Buckeyes offense should thrive in such pristine conditions.

"Weather is a great equalizer. I watched for two weeks - there's no equalizer today. Ohio State's offensive skill will thrive today in this. I was worried about wind and rain in Ohio in November. No, 50 degrees. We should be good."

Weather certainly played a factor in Michigan's huge win over the Buckeyes in Ann Arbor last year. Windy and snowy conditions made it much harder for Ohio State to get their passing game going, opening the door for Michigan to dominate on the ground.

Earlier this year we saw the Ohio State offense slowed to a crawl in windy conditions against Northwestern. It almost led to what would have been the most shocking Big Ten upset in recent memory.

But assuming the weather in Columbus stays as it is, there won't be any outside factors keeping Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud from getting the passing game going.

Does Ohio State have any significant disadvantages heading into today's game?