NFL World Reacts To The Urban Meyer News

ohio state head coach urban meyer after his final gamePASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer celebrates winning the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer has pretty much always been a college football man.

The three-time national title-winning head coach was a graduate assistant for Ohio State in 1986 and he’s been involved in the sport ever since.

Meyer, an Ohio native, has been the head coach at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State. After retiring from coaching in 2018, he became a college football analyst. Meyer does work for both FOX and the Big Ten Network.

There’s always been some speculation that Meyer could thrive at the NFL level, but until today, that’s all it has been – speculation. Now, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter is reporting that at least two NFL teams have serious interest in hiring Meyer. And the former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach is reportedly open to the idea.

The NFL world is intrigued by this news, but as always, there’s some doubt that a longtime college football man could have success at the professional level.

Schefter isn’t the only one reporting this, too. CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora is also hearing that teams have interest in hiring Meyer, including Jacksonville and Detroit.

Meyer to Detroit would be strange, considering much of the Lions’ fan base roots for schools that rivaled Ohio State in the Big Ten.

But the NFL is the NFL, and if Meyer has serious interest in coaching again, this will be something to watch.


