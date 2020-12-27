Urban Meyer has pretty much always been a college football man.

The three-time national title-winning head coach was a graduate assistant for Ohio State in 1986 and he’s been involved in the sport ever since.

Meyer, an Ohio native, has been the head coach at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State. After retiring from coaching in 2018, he became a college football analyst. Meyer does work for both FOX and the Big Ten Network.

There’s always been some speculation that Meyer could thrive at the NFL level, but until today, that’s all it has been – speculation. Now, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter is reporting that at least two NFL teams have serious interest in hiring Meyer. And the former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach is reportedly open to the idea.

NFL teams are eyeing former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer for head-coach openings:https://t.co/34bjog4oVf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2020

The NFL world is intrigued by this news, but as always, there’s some doubt that a longtime college football man could have success at the professional level.

If Urban really wants to get back into coaching, I much rather see him in the NFL than with a college team I can’t stand. Still doesn’t strike me as an NFL guy though. https://t.co/mBXXuZy8nt — Anthony Talanca (@atalanca) December 27, 2020

Urban Meyer landing in Jacksonville with Trevor Lawrence would be a match made in football heaven. #DUUUVAL https://t.co/UDjQOuTQvq — Luca Sartirana (@SartiranaLuca) December 27, 2020

I think this could be the year for Urban. Would be curious to see how his methodologies work in the NFL. https://t.co/zETqk5NVKK — Dan Thompson (@DKThompson) December 27, 2020

Schefter isn’t the only one reporting this, too. CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora is also hearing that teams have interest in hiring Meyer, including Jacksonville and Detroit.

Urban Meyer's name surfacing as teams mull head coaching options https://t.co/MMGlB5EeiF — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 27, 2020

Meyer to Detroit would be strange, considering much of the Lions’ fan base roots for schools that rivaled Ohio State in the Big Ten.

But the NFL is the NFL, and if Meyer has serious interest in coaching again, this will be something to watch.