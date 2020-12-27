2 NFL Teams Reportedly Want To Hire Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer has been out of coaching for two seasons, having retired from Ohio State following a successful, Rose Bowl-winning 2018 campaign. But could the three-time national title-winning head coach be on his way back?

While Meyer reportedly turned down the Texas job, he reportedly is open to a head coaching position in the National Football League.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that at least two NFL teams are interested in hiring Urban Meyer as head coach.

And, according to the report, Meyer is at least open to hearing what these NFL teams have to say. While he turned down the Texas job, he could have interest in giving the NFL a try.

NFL teams are eyeing former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer for head-coach openings:https://t.co/34bjog4oVf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2020

From the report:

Meyer, according to a source connected to one of those teams, did not dismiss the overtures and is considering whether to make the jump to the NFL. He intends to make a decision in the next week, before the NFL regular season is over, and teams are expecting to hear his decision in the coming days. Meyer would become one of the most intriguing candidates in this season’s NFL head coaching cycle. He last coached at Ohio State in 2018 but has never coached at the NFL level.

The Jaguars are probably the franchise that will be most linked to Meyer.

Stay tuned.