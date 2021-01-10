The Spun

Who Could Urban Meyer Take From Ohio State To The NFL?

Urban Meyer on the sideline of Ohio State's Fiesta Bowl vs. USCGLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches the action during the second half of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

If Urban Meyer takes a job at the NFL level, will he bring anyone from Ohio State with him to the professional ranks?

That’s the big question right now following Saturday’s news.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the three-time national title-winning head coach is strongly considering a return to coaching. Meyer, who retired from Ohio State in 2018, is reportedly assembling a potential staff for the NFL.

“Former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer has been assembling a coaching staff, including some assistants from the college ranks, should he decide to become the Jaguars’ next HC, per league sources,” he reported on Saturday.

While it remains to be seen what that staff will look like, it’s fair to wonder if Meyer will be plucking anyone from Ryan Day’s staff at Ohio State.

Several key components of the Buckeyes’ staff were originally brought on by Meyer. Ohio State’s director of player personnel, Mark Pantoni, and the lead strength coach, Mickey Marotti, were originally Meyer’s right-hand men. It would be very tough for the Buckeyes to lose those guys, but at the end of the day, it’s possible they are more loyal to Meyer than they are to Ohio State.

Of course, Meyer remains extremely loyal to Ohio State – his love for the Buckeyes could be why he’s turned down other college jobs, like Texas. So, maybe, Meyer wouldn’t even try to bring anyone from Ohio State with him to the NFL.

Still, at this point, it’s fair to wonder if Ohio State will lose anyone as a result of Meyer un-retiring and taking an NFL job.


