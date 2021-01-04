Report: Urban Meyer’s NFL Salary Demands Revealed

Urban Meyer is reportedly interested in taking an NFL job, but he wants a lot of money to do it.

According to a report by Pro Football Talk, the former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach is seeking a massive salary to un-retire and join the professional ranks.

Mike Florio reports that Meyer is seeking a $12 million annual salary from an NFL franchise.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are viewed as the most-likely landing spot for Meyer. The AFC South franchise fired head coach Doug Marrone on Monday morning.

Urban Meyer supposedly wants $12M per year to coach in the NFL; given the current market for coaches, that's not a crazy number https://t.co/hTUhT8vKba — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 4, 2021

Pro Football Talk notes that $12 million for Meyer isn’t crazy, especially considering what the Carolina Panthers gave then-Baylor head coach Matt Rhule.

A league source tells PFT that Meyer is looking for $12 million per year. That’s not a crazy number, given the manner in which the market is going. The Panthers gave Matt Rhule nearly $9 million per year when he made the jump from Baylor to Carolina last year. And plenty of NFL coaches are getting paid in the eight figures annually.

Meyer retired from coaching in 2018, but never completely shut the door on a possible return. He’s only 56 years old and has stayed close to the sport, working as analyst for FOX and Big Ten Network.

The former Ohio State head coach is one of the most-successful college football head coaches in history.

Would he be a success at the NFL level?

If you’re going to pay him $12 million/year, he better be.