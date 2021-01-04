Urban Meyer reportedly has an NFL head coaching job if he wants it.

According to multiple reports, the former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach has yet to make a decision on the NFL. However, he is very seriously considering a jump to the professional ranks.

Meyer has reportedly begun to reach out to people for his potential NFL coaching staff. The three-time national title-winning head coach is believed to be the frontrunner for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coaching job.

The Jaguars have yet to fire head coach Doug Marrone, but that’s expected to happen.

Pro Football Talk reported on Sunday night that Meyer likely has the Jaguars job if he wants it.

Persistent chatter in league circles continues to be that the Jaguars’ head-coaching job will go to Meyer, if he wants it. The question is whether he wants it. Meyer, as PFT has confirmed, has been contacting individuals he’d potentially hire to join him in Jacksonville. He also would have the ability to hire his own General Manager, which means that Meyer would enter the NFL with full control over a team.

Meyer is one of the best college football head coaches ever. He does not appear to be interested in coaching in college again, but the NFL challenge is an intriguing one.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach is expected to make a decision soon.