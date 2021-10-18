NFL World Reacts To Urban Meyer Postgame Speech Video

Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars are finally in the win column.

Jacksonville won its first game of the 2021 season – and the Urban Meyer era – in London on Sunday morning. The Jaguars beat the Miami Dolphins, 23-20, on a game-winning field goal by kicker Matthew Wright.

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for Meyer and the Jaguars. Meyer, of course, faced major criticism after getting spotted at a restaurant in Ohio the night after the loss to the Bengals. The former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach was getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife.

Meyer and the Jaguars have been able to move on, though, notching their first win of the season on Sunday. The locker room had a pretty cool postgame moment.

“A lot of love in this locker room,” the Jaguars tweeted.

A lot of love in this locker room.#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/W3UTLaXej0 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 17, 2021

Fans believe too much has been made of Meyer’s performance so far.

“Almost as if he never lost the locker room, but the media tried to spread a narrative,” one fan tweeted.

“But national pundits told us he lost the locker room though…” another fan added.

“National Media: Urban has lost the locker room and won’t make it the year. Urban: Hold my beer,” another fan wrote.

It’s just one win, of course, but it could be a good building block for the Jaguars moving forward. Jacksonville will look to notch another win in two weeks when the AFC South franchise faces the Russell Wilson-less Seahawks.