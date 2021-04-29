Urban Meyer Posts Message On Morning Of The NFL Draft

Rookie NFL head coach Urban Meyer is set to make his draft debut tonight.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday morning, the Ohio native and former Buckeyes coach shared a message about the location of this year’s in-person draft events.

“As a kid who grew up in NE Ohio, it gives me great pride to see Cleveland on the biggest stage this weekend hosting the #NFLDraft,” Meyer wrote.

As the newly-hired coach of the previously 1-15 Jacksonville Jaguars, Meyer has a pretty big job during his first ever draft experience. With the No. 1 overall pick, the legendary college coach was tasked with finding the best player in this year’s talented draft pool.

Fortunately for Meyer, that distinction has been made for months now. Since he arrived at Clemson back in 2018 as the most highly-touted recruit in the nation, Trevor Lawrence has been dubbed the future No. 1 pick in the draft.

With Lawrence locked in to be this year’s top pick, the rookie quarterback-coach duo will look to see significant improvements in the Jags franchise through this coming season.

Following last year’s all-virtual draft festivities due to COVID-19 concerns, the 2021 draft will feature the first in-person festivities since 2019. With events taking place on a massive covered outdoor stage by the coast of Lake Eerie in downtown Cleveland, fully-vaccinated draft ambassadors from each team and select players will watch the picks unfold under COVID-19 regulations. The general public will also be allowed to attend, but only fully-vaccinated fans will be given “Inner Circle” access near the front of the stage.

Separate activities for the general public will also taking place outside of the Browns’ FirstEnergy Stadium and red-carpet/musical events will occur outside of Cleveland’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Opening night of the draft will kickoff at 8 p.m. E.T. tonight.