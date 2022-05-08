Urban Meyer Predicted To Land Major College Football Job

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl against the USC Trojans in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Will Urban Meyer coach in college football again?

One notable ESPN analyst believes it could happen - at a major school.

This week, former NFL star turned ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson predicted that Meyer could land the head coaching job at Texas.

Meyer, who last coached college football in 2018, is currently set to analyze the sport for FOX's Big Noon Kickoff.

The former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach is coming off a disastrous tenure in the National Football League.

Texas, currently led by Steve Sarkisian, is coming off another less-than-spectacular season.

It's difficult to see Meyer landing the Texas job - or any major college football job - but perhaps the Longhorns will be desperate at some point.