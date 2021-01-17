Urban Meyer Reportedly Trying To Hire Former NFL Head Coach

Urban Meyer is starting to put together his staff in Jacksonville.

The former Ohio State head coach is bringing some familiar college names with him to the NFL, including Charlie Strong, who’s expected to be the linebackers coach for the Jaguars.

But Meyer, 56, has no NFL experience, so he’s also looking at the professional level for his assistant coaching hires.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Meyer is looking to hire a former head coach for his staff.

“Jaguars’ HC Urban Meyer is talking to former Falcons’ HC Raheem Morris about becoming Jacksonville’s defensive coordinator, per sources. The two sides have been in contact and continue to be, as Morris sifts through his opportunities,” the ESPN insider tweeted.

Jaguars' HC Urban Meyer is talking to former Falcons' HC Raheem Morris about becoming Jacksonville's defensive coordinator, per sources. The two sides have been in contract and continue to be, as Morris sifts through his opportunities. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 17, 2021

Morris, 44, was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-11. He’s since worked for Washington and Atlanta in assistant coach roles. Morris was the interim head coach for the Falcons after Dan Quinn’s firing this season.

Meyer was officially introduced as the head coach of the Jaguars at the end of the week. He’s bringing one member of the Ohio State football program with him to Jacksonville.

It will be interesting to see if any of his former players join him in the AFC South.