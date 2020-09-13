Urban Meyer Had A 1-Word Reaction To Dwayne Haskins’ Performance

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer has been a big advocate of Dwayne Haskins early in his NFL career. Meyer is feeling very proud this evening.

Haskins helped lead the Washington Football Team to a 17-point comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon. The Ron Rivera era is off to a great start in the nation’s capital.

Meyer had a simple, one-word reaction to Haskins’ performance on Sunday night.

“7,” he tweeted out, referencing Haskins’ jersey number.

Haskins completed 17 of 31 passes for 178 yards and one touchdown in the comeback win over the Eagles.

Meyer has spoken very highly of Haskins so far in his NFL career. The second-year quarterback had a tough rookie season.

“Originally, I thought Dwayne would be a redshirt candidate,” Meyer said on Bruce Feldman’s “The Audible” podcast. “When I first started recruiting him two years ago, he was very skinny. Then about three weeks ago, I saw him work out.

“I’ve been blessed to be around some incredible quarterbacks. But he’s the best that I’ve seen at his age since I’ve been coaching.”

Meyer helped develop Haskins into an elite quarterback at Ohio State. Now, the young quarterback will look to become a success in the NFL.

He’s off to a good start in 2020.