Urban Meyer Reacts To Alabama's Upset Loss To Tennessee

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 26: Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer is on the set of FOX Big Noon Kickoff before a game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers on October 26, 2019, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Three-time college football National Champion Urban Meyer was impressed by the Tennessee Volunteers' win over Alabama this past weekend.

The former Ohio State/Florida head coach was particularly impressed by the quarterback play of Heisman Trophy contender Hendon Hooker.

“It’s all the quarterback. If you trust that quarterback you take a shot right there,” Meyer said during Urban’s Take with Tim May, via On3. “His name is all over the country now and it should be. But that was checkmate moment. That was one of those moments you practice and you never sometimes get until that one moment you get it, and he called the right play but more importantly the players executed.”

Hooker, a former Virginia Tech transfer, has 1,817 yards, 15 touchdowns and one interception through the air so far this season. The first interception of his 2022 campaign came during Saturday's win over the Crimson Tide. He also has 287 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

No. 3 Tennessee will look to continue its red-hot season with a midseason matchup against UT Martin on Saturday.