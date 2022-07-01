Urban Meyer Reacts To USC, UCLA Joining Big Ten

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Former player Urban Meyer, rumored to be the next USC head coach, appears at the USC game against the Utah Utes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer reacted to the monumental news that USC and UCLA are leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten in the near future.

Meyer opened by saying he's seen a few conference realignment moves that didn't make too much sense to him. However, he sees a natural fit within the Big Ten for USC and UCLA thanks to the amount of players from Los Angeles already scattered around the Big Ten.

"There are some great, great football players in Los Angeles. When USC and UCLA are down you can go and cherry pick them a little bit. But now you're going to see the flood gates open up in my opinion. Now those families will be able to watch their sons play. It makes a lot of sense to me."

Check out his full comments below.

It will be interesting to see if Meyer is right in that this will be a natural transition for the Trojans and Bruins on their way to a new conference.

The move is official, but won't actually begin until August 2024.