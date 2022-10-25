Urban Meyer Reacts To What He's Seen From Michigan's Quarterback

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 26: Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer is on the set of FOX Big Noon Kickoff before a game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers on October 26, 2019, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Michigan starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy has an unlikely fan.

That's right, it's former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer. Meyer, who coached at Ohio State from 2012-18, likes the way Jim Harbaugh uses McCarthy as a dual-threat quarterback.

“First of all, when you have someone with his skill set, he’s an excellent athlete and I saw that when he was coming out of high school," Meyer said (first transcribed by 247Sports). "No. 1 reason you would run a quarterback is to utilize the skill of a player. It’d be not right to have an athletic quarterback like that and not use him. No. 2, once you show that on videotape, the defense has to every play defend that. Big picture, what’s that mean? Less risky. You’re not going to call many defenses where you’re not covering the quarterback."

McCarthy has been dynamite in Michigan's first seven games of this season. He's thrown for 1,297 yards and nine touchdowns, while also only having two interceptions.

On the ground, he's rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries.

He'll look to get the Wolverines to 8-0 when they take on the Spartans of Michigan State this coming Saturday.

Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. ET.