Urban Meyer Receives NSFW Offer Following Viral Video

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has received a NSFW offer following the video that went viral over the weekend.

Meyer, who’s in Year 1 as an NFL head coach, went viral for not-so-good reasons on Saturday night. A video surfaced, appearing to show the Jaguars head coach getting danced on by a woman who is not his wife. Meyer was reportedly at one of his restaurants in Columbus.

The Jaguars played at the Bengals on Thursday night. Meyer stayed back in Ohio following the game, wanting to spend time with his grandchildren.

“I just apologized to the team and the staff for being a distraction. It was stupid. So, I explained to everybody what happened and owned it. It was stupid. I should not have had myself in that position,” Meyer reportedly said this morning.

Unsurprisingly, Meyer has received a NSFW offer from an adult film company following the viral video.

From CamSoda:

Dear Urban Meyer, I saw the videos and pictures making the rounds on Twitter over the weekend of you out and about on the town partying and canoodling. I know you addressed everything in a press conference right now, saying you shouldn’t have put yourself in that kind of position. I’d like to reach out and offer you a VIP Elite XXX membership to CamSoda – the world’s best live adult webcam platform – that you can take with you on the road. It will provide you free 24/7 access to a roster of beautiful cam models that you can webcam with in crisp 4K from the comfort of your hotel room.

We’re going to guess that Meyer will pass on the offer. But hey, to each their own.

Meyer and the Jaguars are scheduled to return to the field on Sunday against the Titans.