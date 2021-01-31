Urban Meyer Reportedly Hiring Former Alabama Coach

Urban Meyer is reportedly making another notable addition to his Jacksonville Jaguars coaching staff.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach is reportedly expected to hire a former Alabama Crimson Tide assistant coach.

According to FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman, the Jaguars head coach is expected to hire former Alabama defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi. The former Crimson Tide assistant coach previously worked as the run game coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons.

SOURCE: Former #Falcons run game coordinator and Alabama DC Tosh Lupoi is expected to join Urban Meyer’s #Jaguars staff as the D-line coach. In 2018, the Tide ranked No. 5 in the sacks and No. 6 in TFLs. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 31, 2021

Meyer said when he was hired that he wanted to add coaches to his staff with prominent NFL experience.

“I’m not going to jump into a situation where I don’t believe we can win. I won’t do that. And I think everything this year we’ve got to do—first of all, I’ve got to get a great staff, not a good staff, a great staff,” Meyer said at his introductory press conference.

“And when people are recommended, I’ve had a multitude of people calling and my comment is to save the recommendation unless you feel that person is elite in all areas. Because that’s what Jacksonville deserves and that’s what we’re going to have on our staff.”