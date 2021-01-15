The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Urban Meyer Reportedly Makes 2 New Hires For Jaguars Coaching Staff

Urban Meyer holding his tie.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Former player Urban Meyer, rumored to be the next USC head coach, appears at the USC game against the Utah Utes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer has reportedly made some strides in filling out his Jaguars assistant staff on Friday afternoon.

Long-time college football head coach Charlie Strong has reportedly accepted an offer to join Meyer as linebackers coach, sources told Stadium. Ohio State assistant athletic director and former player for Meyer, Ryan Stamper, will also join the staff as director of player assessment.

Charlie Strong spent 10 years as head coach of some solid programs at the college level: Louisville, Texas and USF.

His best years came with the Cardinals from 2012-13, leading the program to a 23-3 record and two major bowl victories. After his successful tenure with Louisville, Strong was hired as head coach of the Longhorns. At UT, the up-and-coming coach struggled mightily — suffering three straight losing seasons before getting fired in 2017. From there, Strong was hired by South Florida. In his first season with the Bulls, he led the program to a 10-2 record and a bowl game victory.

Strong was fired from USF after a 4-8 season in 2019. Nick Saban hired him this past offseason as a defensive analyst for the Crimson Tide in 2020.

Before taking the job with Meyer, Ryan Stamper had just completed his 8th successful year as the head of player development for the Ohio State football program. Stamper was a two-time captain for Urban Meyer’s Florida Gators program. As a collegiate coach-player duo, the pair won two national championships (2006, 2008). Stamper led the Gators in tackles during both of those seasons.

Seeing that Jacksonville is the former linebackers hometown, Stamper is a perfect fit to join Meyer’s Jaguars staff.

 


About Matt Audilet

Matt is an intern at The Spun.