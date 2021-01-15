Urban Meyer Reportedly Makes 2 New Hires For Jaguars Coaching Staff

Urban Meyer has reportedly made some strides in filling out his Jaguars assistant staff on Friday afternoon.

Long-time college football head coach Charlie Strong has reportedly accepted an offer to join Meyer as linebackers coach, sources told Stadium. Ohio State assistant athletic director and former player for Meyer, Ryan Stamper, will also join the staff as director of player assessment.

Former USF/Texas/Louisville coach Charlie Strong will join Urban Meyer’s Jacksonville Jaguars staff, likely as LB coach, source told @Stadium — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 15, 2021

Ryan Stamper, an Ohio State assistant AD and two-time captain for Urban Meyer at Florida, is joining Meyer's Jaguars staff as a director of player assessment, per source. Stamper spent nine years at Ohio State, and Jacksonville is his hometown. Meyer brings a captain with him. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 15, 2021

Charlie Strong spent 10 years as head coach of some solid programs at the college level: Louisville, Texas and USF.

His best years came with the Cardinals from 2012-13, leading the program to a 23-3 record and two major bowl victories. After his successful tenure with Louisville, Strong was hired as head coach of the Longhorns. At UT, the up-and-coming coach struggled mightily — suffering three straight losing seasons before getting fired in 2017. From there, Strong was hired by South Florida. In his first season with the Bulls, he led the program to a 10-2 record and a bowl game victory.

Strong was fired from USF after a 4-8 season in 2019. Nick Saban hired him this past offseason as a defensive analyst for the Crimson Tide in 2020.

Before taking the job with Meyer, Ryan Stamper had just completed his 8th successful year as the head of player development for the Ohio State football program. Stamper was a two-time captain for Urban Meyer’s Florida Gators program. As a collegiate coach-player duo, the pair won two national championships (2006, 2008). Stamper led the Gators in tackles during both of those seasons.

Seeing that Jacksonville is the former linebackers hometown, Stamper is a perfect fit to join Meyer’s Jaguars staff.