Urban Meyer Reveals Controversial Ohio State, Michigan Opinion

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 26: Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer is on the set of FOX Big Noon Kickoff before a game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers on October 26, 2019, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Urban Meyer knows one team is leaving the Horseshoe with a loss next Saturday, but he says that shouldn't stop Ohio State and Michigan from making the College Football Playoff.

Speaking on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" the former Buckeyes head coach said he believes the Big Ten powers are two of the best teams in the country.

"When you look at videotape, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines are two of the top four teams in America," Meyer said. "[Ohio State] has the best offensive skill on the planet and [Michigan's] offensive and defensive line that has been dominant all year long."

Even though Urban bleeds scarlet and red, even he finds himself admitting "That Team Up North" deserves a spot in the final four.

Jim Harbaugh's team has largely been excellent this season, although some may contribute that to their very weak schedule.

Either way, both teams enter next week's showdown 11-0 with a B1G title berth on the line.