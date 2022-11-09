Urban Meyer Reveals His College Football Playoff Picks After Week 10

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 26: Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer is on the set of FOX Big Noon Kickoff before a game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers on October 26, 2019, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Urban Meyer has named his top 4 teams after Week 10 of the college football season.

The three-time National Champion agreed exactly with the College Football Playoff selection committee. Just like Tuesday night's second round of CFP rankings, Meyer had this top 4 list:

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU

At this point in the season, this is the most logical top 4 grouping. These are the only four remaining teams with unbeaten records — and each have quality wins over ranked opponents.

Every member of the Big Noon Kickoff crew had some variation of this top 4 — except for college football analyst Rob Stone. Stone kept the Tennessee Volunteers in the picture despite their loss to Georgia this past weekend.

We'll see what these top 4 groupings look like next week after yet another week of exciting college football action.