Urban Meyer Reveals How He’d Defend Alabama’s Offense

FOX Sports college football analyst Urban Meyer on the Big Noon Kickoff set.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Former player Urban Meyer, rumored to be the next USC head coach, appears at the USC game against the Utah Utes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer revealed how he would defend Alabama’s prolific offense in tomorrow’s national championship game.

During a Big Ten Network segment on Sunday afternoon, Meyer went through his thought process on the tough task ahead for the Buckeyes’ defense.

“I would not leave our corners on an island. I would really coach this game back-to-front,” Meyer said. “What does that mean? I would not let those receivers get behind us.”

Meyer’s proposed strategy revolves around the limitation of home-run plays for the Crimson Tide offense — especially involving Heisman finalists Mac Jones and Devonta Smith. While covering the deep ball may limit some chunk yardage through the air, it certainly opens up opportunities in the Bama running game.

Urban Meyer acknowledged this as well.

“Does that mean Najee Harris is going to get some yards? Yes,” Meyer said. “And I would build that fence a say ‘you can’t have a big hit.'”

This is easier said than done.

With elite talent at every phase, Alabama can beat you in any way you want. If you focus on the deep ball, the rush game will thrive, and vice versa.

The No. 3 Buckeyes will face off against the No. 1 Crimson Tide at 8:00 p.m. E.T. on Monday night.


