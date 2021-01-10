Urban Meyer Reveals How He’d Defend Alabama’s Offense

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer revealed how he would defend Alabama’s prolific offense in tomorrow’s national championship game.

During a Big Ten Network segment on Sunday afternoon, Meyer went through his thought process on the tough task ahead for the Buckeyes’ defense.

“I would not leave our corners on an island. I would really coach this game back-to-front,” Meyer said. “What does that mean? I would not let those receivers get behind us.”

How would @CoachUrbanMeyer defend Alabama's prolific offense? "I would not leave our corners on an island. I would really coach this game back-to-front." Get his full answer ⬇. pic.twitter.com/p55dPfMZxD — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 10, 2021

Meyer’s proposed strategy revolves around the limitation of home-run plays for the Crimson Tide offense — especially involving Heisman finalists Mac Jones and Devonta Smith. While covering the deep ball may limit some chunk yardage through the air, it certainly opens up opportunities in the Bama running game.

Urban Meyer acknowledged this as well.

“Does that mean Najee Harris is going to get some yards? Yes,” Meyer said. “And I would build that fence a say ‘you can’t have a big hit.'”

This is easier said than done.

With elite talent at every phase, Alabama can beat you in any way you want. If you focus on the deep ball, the rush game will thrive, and vice versa.

The No. 3 Buckeyes will face off against the No. 1 Crimson Tide at 8:00 p.m. E.T. on Monday night.