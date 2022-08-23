Urban Meyer Reveals If He Thinks Ohio State Is On Alabama's Level

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 19: Head Coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes prior to the game Northern Illinois Huskies at Ohio Stadium on September 19, 2015 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Andrew Weber/Getty Images)

It's another year of Alabama being the runaway title favorites under Nick Saban, but former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer believes the Buckeyes are right there with them.

During an interview on Outkick's "Don't @ Me," Meyer spoke on understudy Ryan Day and how Ohio State can stacks up with the Tide:

The one thing about Ryan [Day] too, funny story, he was in the NFL for two years. He got let go with the Eagles and he got let go in San Francisco and I remember I was talking to Gene Smith that I wanted to hire Ryan Day. He was a grad assistant for me at Florida. ... Tremendous coach. He said, ‘are you sure you want to hire Ryan Day? The last two jobs he struggled.’ I said that’s not Ryan Day. I think they’re every bit on the talent level of Alabama right now.

Meyer's not alone in his thinking either, ESPN's Paul Finebaum also thinks the Buckeyes are the biggest threat to another championship parade in Tuscaloosa.

Telling his colleagues on "Get Up:"