Urban Meyer Reveals If He Wants College Football Playoff To Expand

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 26: Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer is on the set of FOX Big Noon Kickoff before a game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers on October 26, 2019, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The impending College Football Playoff expansion is a controversial topic around the college football world.

During a recent interview with Gerry DiNardo of Big Ten Network, three-time college football national champion Urban Meyer shared his take on the growing postseason field.

“I think the exposure, the interest in the College Football Playoff is an A-plus. That is occupying that thought process of fans. If you don’t make the playoffs, players become disinterested,” Meyer said. “... That’s why you’ve seen many teams lose players for bowl games. It’s not that they don’t wanna play. If I’m not in the national title hunt, I’m not playing in some second-level bowl game.”

Earlier this year, College Football Playoff leaders agreed to expand the postseason field to a 12-team tournament model by 2026 at the latest.

Opposers of Meyer's view argue that the increased postseason field will dilute the value of the regular season. But people on Meyer's side of the argument are excited to see some new faces in the mix for a National Championship.

Either way, it'll be interesting to see how this new model shakes out.