Urban Meyer Reveals New College Football Playoff Picks

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 26: Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer is on the set of FOX Big Noon Kickoff before a game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers on October 26, 2019, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Urban Meyer is shaking things up with his latest College Football Playoff prediction.

Leading up to Saturday's show, FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" crew revealed their CFP picks, and Meyer was the only one to have a team out of the PAC-12 in his final four.

The former Ohio State coach has the Buckeyes, Georgia, Tennessee and UCLA making this year's dance.

It'll be interesting to see if the Volunteers put together a strong enough resume to still make the playoff if they were to lose to UGA, considering both teams are in the SEC East.

So far Tennessee and Georgia sit at 6-0 and 7-0 respectively, with a matchup scheduled two weeks from now.

As for Urban's colleagues, all but one have the Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff. Brady Quinn sees Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson and Michigan making a run at a national championship.