Urban Meyer Reveals Promise He Made To Jaguars Team

Urban Meyer won’t be skipping any more team flights.

The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach has promised his team that he will not skip any team flights moving forward. Meyer, 57, stayed in Ohio following a Thursday night game against the Bengals earlier this month. Later that weekend, Meyer was seen out at his restaurant in Columbus, getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife.

Meyer said he’ll be sure to be on the plane moving forward.

“Yeah, I look back now … I talked to our GM about it. It didn’t seem like a big deal, but yeah that’s something I won’t do,” Meyer said on Friday.

The Jaguars had a big flight this weekend, as the team traveled to London to take on the Dolphins.

Jacksonville, winless on the season, is trailing the Dolphins, 20-17, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday morning.

The Jaguars are looking to improve to 1-5 on the season with a comeback victory, while the Dolphins are looking to improve to 2-4.

The game between the two AFC franchises is airing on CBS.