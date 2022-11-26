Urban Meyer Reveals Score Prediction For 'The Game'

Urban Meyer is confident in his former team's ability to get the job done in "The Game" this afternoon.

During today's edition of Big Noon Kickoff, the former Ohio State head coach shared his score prediction for the massive rivalry matchup.

Meyer has the home-team Buckeyes taking down the Michigan Wolverines with a 32-24 final score.

Meyer's prediction lines up exactly with the Las Vegas odds. The No. 2 Buckeyes were 8-point favorites over the No. 3 Wolverines heading into this afternoon's game.

Meyer coached at Ohio State from 2012-18, winning two National Championships and collecting an 83-9 overall record. He went undefeated in the rivalry against Michigan, beating Wolverines coach Brady Hoke three times and coach Jim Harbaugh four times.