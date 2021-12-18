Urban Meyer Reveals The 2 Reasons He Took Jaguars Job

Urban Meyer was the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars for less than a full year.

The three-time national title-winning college football head coach came out of retirement – and life on television – to take the AFC South head coaching job prior to the start of the 2021 season.

Meyer lasted less than one full regular season in Jacksonville. The former Ohio State and Florida head coach was fired – for cause – earlier this week.

The legendary college football head coach opened up to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport about his firing. Meyer revealed that he took the Jaguars job for two reasons, mainly.

“Two reasons I took the job: One for him, the second reason was I loved Jacksonville and wanted to help turn around an organization that had been struggling,” Meyer admitted.

Meyer is the last in a long line of notable college football head coaches to not work out in the National Football League.

It’s unclear what will come next for Meyer, who says that he has not been contacted about any coaching opportunities since his firing.

Perhaps Meyer will take a year or two off, return to television and hope to land another job down the line.