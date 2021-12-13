The Spun

Urban Meyer Reveals They Considered Pulling Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the field.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Nothing went well for the Jacksonville Jaguars in Saturday’s 20-0 loss to the Titans. That includes first overall pick Trevor Lawrence and the offense.

On Monday, head coach Urban Meyer revealed that the staff was close to pulling Lawrence, but ultimately decided against it.

Per reporter Mia O’Brien, Meyer said there was a “conversation” about pulling guard Andrew Norwell, as well as Lawrence. However, the coaches decided not to because of “what’s best for development.”

Lawrence’s rookie growing pains continued on Sunday. The Clemson product finished the game 24-40 for 221 yards and four picks.

On the year, Trevor Lawrence is completing just 58-percent of his passes for 2,735 yards and just nine touchdowns to 14 INT’s. Though the top pick in last year’s draft is far from the only first-year QB struggling, it doesn’t make it any easier to watch for Jaguars fans.

Jacksonville’s offense has no identity. With little protection, few weapons and coaching dysfunction, the prodigious quarterback talent hasn’t had much of a chance to shine in sunny, Florida.

