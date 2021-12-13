Urban Meyer Reveals They Considered Pulling Trevor Lawrence

Nothing went well for the Jacksonville Jaguars in Saturday’s 20-0 loss to the Titans. That includes first overall pick Trevor Lawrence and the offense.

On Monday, head coach Urban Meyer revealed that the staff was close to pulling Lawrence, but ultimately decided against it.

Urban says there was a conversation about pulling Andrew Norwell as well as Trevor Lawrence yesterday (not a typo, I promise) Ultimately decided not to because of “what’s best for his development” #Jaguars | @FCN2go — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) December 13, 2021

Per reporter Mia O’Brien, Meyer said there was a “conversation” about pulling guard Andrew Norwell, as well as Lawrence. However, the coaches decided not to because of “what’s best for development.”

Lawrence’s rookie growing pains continued on Sunday. The Clemson product finished the game 24-40 for 221 yards and four picks.

First 13 career starts Trevor Lawrence Gardner Minshew

2,735 Pass Yards 3,022

9 Pass TD 21

14 INT 4

68.9 QB Rating 93.6

2-11 W-L 7-6 pic.twitter.com/aCc1CiiPEf — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 13, 2021

On the year, Trevor Lawrence is completing just 58-percent of his passes for 2,735 yards and just nine touchdowns to 14 INT’s. Though the top pick in last year’s draft is far from the only first-year QB struggling, it doesn’t make it any easier to watch for Jaguars fans.

Jacksonville’s offense has no identity. With little protection, few weapons and coaching dysfunction, the prodigious quarterback talent hasn’t had much of a chance to shine in sunny, Florida.