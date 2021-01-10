How does Ryan Day compare to Nick Saban as a head coach?

Few people are better equipped to answer that question than Urban Meyer. The three-time national title-winning head coach competed against Saban for several years, both in the SEC and later with Ohio State. Meyer then had Day on his staff at Ohio State before retiring and giving the program to him.

Ahead of Monday night’s national championship game, the former Ohio State head coach compared Day to Saban.

Meyer believes the two have a lot of similarities.

“I think they’re both very similar,” Meyer said of Day and Saban on FS1’s national title preview show, via 247Sports. “Obviously, we hand-picked Ryan Day to take over Ohio State. I’ve known coach Saban forever and coached against him four times. They’re a lot different because one’s a defensive-minded coach and one’s an offensive-minded coach.

“However, they are both very similar. They believe in fundamentals. They believe in selflessness and team first. That’s why they win. They believe in discipline. Both teams are very disciplined.

“I see a lot of similarities. One has been around a long time and one’s just getting this thing started. Two of the best people and coaches I’ve been around.”

Day and Saban will go head-to-head on Monday night.

Kickoff between Alabama and Ohio State is scheduled for shortly after 8 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.