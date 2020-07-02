Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Why The SEC > Big Ten

The SEC and the Big Ten are both supreme college football conferences, but there’s little arguing who’s better.

Over the last decade-plus, the SEC has been the best conference in college football. The league has produced national champion programs in Alabama, Auburn, Florida and LSU since 2006. The Big Ten, meanwhile, has just one national champion in that same time frame: 2014 Ohio State.

Urban Meyer ranked the SEC as the No. 1 conference in the country heading into the 2020 season. He and FOX College Football had the Big Ten, Big 12, ACC and PAC 12 rounding out the top five.

The former Ohio State and Florida head coach used one word to describe the SEC’s dominance: “Attitude.”

“The word is attitude,” Meyer said on FOX. “When I was in the SEC, the attitude was how to dominate. When you talk about college football, it’s about recruiting and that’s all they talked about in the SEC. It’s about players, it’s about national championships, it’s about getting to the show. They didn’t care about anything else other than themselves. You kind of admire that. When I went to the Big Ten, I was kind of shocked. Everyone kind of recruited in their footprint. They didn’t step out and say national recruit and let’s talk about national championships. I was shocked by that. I think by 2014-15, the Big Ten (was) if not the best conference, they’re right there with the SEC. I think the Big Ten at the top can play with any team in the SEC. But top to bottom, the SEC is best why? Attitude. They don’t apologize for being great and I have a lot of respect for that.”

Few people in college football – if any – are better able to describe the differences between the Big Ten and the SEC than Meyer.

Meyer, who retired from coaching after the 2018 season, won two national titles at Florida. He followed up his Gators tenure with a national title and dominant run at Ohio State.

Ohio State is expected to contend for a national title under Ryan Day this fall, but the SEC will have at least a couple of contenders in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, among others.

[247Sports]