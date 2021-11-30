Urban Meyer Sends Clear Message About Notre Dame Rumors – Again

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer once again shot down rumors about the Notre Dame job on Tuesday.

On the “Urban Meyer Show,” senior Jags reporter asked the first-year NFL coach about the college rumors. Meyer reaffirmed his commitment to the organization.

(S/o @jpshadrick for coming right out of the gate on “The Urban Meyer Show” and asks about college rumors) Urban once again says he is committed to #Jaguars; “flattered” by the calls/texts but focused on turning things around — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) November 30, 2021

Per Mia O’Brien, Meyer said he’s “flattered” by the interest but he’s focused on turning around the Jaguars.

Urban’s name has been linked to Notre Dame‘s opening since a quote resurfaced of Meyer calling the school his “dream job.” He was courted by Notre Dame back in 2005 along with Florida.

On a Tuesday conference call, Meyer told reporters, “I’m not a candidate. Obviously, I spent six years of my life there so great respect for Notre Dame… But I’m committed to the Jaguars and doing the best we can to turn this thing around.”

Urban Meyer on Notre Dame: "I'm not a candidate. I'm committed to the Jaguars and doing the best we can to turn this thing around." He was on a conference call with us Rams beat writers. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) November 30, 2021

Meyer’s response is right in line with what he said after the USC job opened up. When the Trojans fired Clay Helton in September, Meyer said there’s “no chance” he’d leave the NFL for Southern Cal.

It’s been a struggle for Urban Meyer in his first NFL season. Jacksonville currently sits at 2-9 and No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence is going through his rookie growing pains.

Meyer, one of the greatest college football coaches of all-time, will try to right the ship in LA on Sunday.