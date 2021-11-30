The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Urban Meyer Sends Clear Message About Notre Dame Rumors – Again

Urban Meyer on the sidelines for the Jaguars.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 23: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer once again shot down rumors about the Notre Dame job on Tuesday.

On the “Urban Meyer Show,” senior Jags reporter asked the first-year NFL coach about the college rumors. Meyer reaffirmed his commitment to the organization.

Per Mia O’Brien, Meyer said he’s “flattered” by the interest but he’s focused on turning around the Jaguars.

Urban’s name has been linked to Notre Dame‘s opening since a quote resurfaced of Meyer calling the school his “dream job.” He was courted by Notre Dame back in 2005 along with Florida.

On a Tuesday conference call, Meyer told reporters, “I’m not a candidate. Obviously, I spent six years of my life there so great respect for Notre Dame… But I’m committed to the Jaguars and doing the best we can to turn this thing around.”

Meyer’s response is right in line with what he said after the USC job opened up. When the Trojans fired Clay Helton in September, Meyer said there’s “no chance” he’d leave the NFL for Southern Cal.

It’s been a struggle for Urban Meyer in his first NFL season. Jacksonville currently sits at 2-9 and No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence is going through his rookie growing pains.

Meyer, one of the greatest college football coaches of all-time, will try to right the ship in LA on Sunday.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.