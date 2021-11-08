Urban Meyer Shares Encouraging Trevor Lawrence News

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer had some more positive news to share regarding quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s ankle injury.

Earlier on Monday, it was revealed that x-rays came back negative on Lawrences ankle. Per the NFL Network, the rookie QB suffered a low-ankle sprain that will likely limit him in practice this week.

From NFL Now: #Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence will continue to get treatment on his ankle, but he should be OK to play on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/TZCXQKMmBa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2021

Now Urban Meyer is further clearing the air, and it appears Lawrence will be just fine.

“Trevor’s good,” Meyer said in his Monday press conference. “I just saw him and he should be a go this week.”

The Jaguars coach didn’t think his franchise quarterback would be limited much in practice this week.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said QB Trevor Lawrence isn't using a protective boot on his sprained right ankle. They'll be careful with Lawrence this week but Meyer expects Lawrence to play Sunday at Indianapolis. "Knowing Trevor he'll be ready to go on Wednesday [for practice]." — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) November 8, 2021

“Knowing Trevor, he’ll be ready to go on Wednesday,” Meyer continued. “I expect him to go. I expect we’ll be smart with him but I think he’ll be full speed sooner than we think.”

Lawrence sustained the injury in the Jags 9-6 victory over the Bills on Sunday. The young quarterback missed a short amount of time in the contest, but was ultimately able to return and keep things close enough to secure a win.

The first overall pick matched his lowest passing yardage total of the season, throwing for only 118 yards and hitting on 15-26 attempts. However, it was enough to let the Jaguars hang around and get the team its second win in three weeks.

why isn't Trevor Lawrence producing pic.twitter.com/XYVocc9CGd — Derrik Klassen (@QBKlass) November 1, 2021

Lawrence, along with most of this year’s rookie QB class, has had his struggles since stepping on the NFL gridiron. So far the Clemson product has completed about 60 percent of his passes and compiled 1,821 yards and eight touchdowns, paired with nine INT’s.

Meyer, Lawrence, and the Jaguars will look to keep the positive momentum going in a week 10 divisional matchup against the 4-5 Colts.