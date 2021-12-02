Urban Meyer Shares Honest Admission On Start To NFL Career

When Urban Meyer took over the head coaching job in Jacksonville prior to the 2021 season, many people thought his presence would immediately turn around the organization. But now 12 weeks through his first NFL season, it’s become abundantly clear that that’s not the case.

With Meyer at the helm, the Jaguars are 2-9 on the season.

The former collegiate coaching superstar acknowledged the challenges of making the jump to the NFL level, but also expressed disappointment in not reaching his preseason expectations.

“To say that I envisioned 2-9, I did not. I envisioned we would be a little cleaner team at this point,” Meyer said, per Justin Barney of News 4 Jacksonville. “But I’ve coached a long time, studied this game a long time, I knew that week in week out, you’re facing the best players on the planet. But I thought we’d be a little cleaner by this point, certainly on offense.”

Offensive struggles for the Jags have been glaring up to this point in the season. So far, the team has failed to score more than 23 points in a single game — despite fielding No. 1 overall rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Unfortunately for Urban Meyer and the Jags, things won’t get any easier this weekend. Taking on one of the toughest defensive units in the league, the struggling Jacksonville offensive will face off against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13.