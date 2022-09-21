Urban Meyer Shoots Down Coaching Interest: Fans React

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 23: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

It looks like we can cross Urban Meyer off when it comes to some college head coaching jobs.

The former Ohio State head coach spoke on Urban's Take with Tim May and said that he's happy with where he's at.

“I’m really happy with Fox and really happy with the lifestyle right now,” Meyer said. “Flying in today to see grandkids. I’m happy with what I am doing.”

Meyer last coached in the college ranks in 2018 when he was at Ohio State. After that, he "retired" from coaching before he made the jump to the NFL last season.

He coached the Jacksonville Jaguars for only 13 games before they pulled the plug on him since his tenure was going awfully.

Meyer is now working with Fox again and is on the Big Noon Kickoff show with Reggie Bush and Brady Quinn.

Some fans think that Meyer could just be saying this to save face.

If Meyer is telling the truth, Nebraska fans will have to find someone else to chant about.