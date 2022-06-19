Urban Meyer Shoots Down Possibility: College Football World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl against the USC Trojans in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer is probably going to cover college football this year, likely working for FOX, but many continue to wonder if he'll coach in the sport again.

Earlier this year, Dave Briggs of the Toledo Blade floated a theory that Meyer could return to where he started his head coaching career - Bowling Green.

"If he goes to Texas Tech or Washington State, it’s gonna be so hard to win at a high level. Obviously, Urban could be the guy who does it. But if you go to Bowling Green, you can just rule the MAC," Briggs said.

Meyer has since been asked about the theory.

He pretty much shot it down.

“Wow. What a question,” Meyer texted Briggs. “I do love BG. However, I could not see that happening. We are enjoying our lives and kids/grandkids.”

Never say never, though.

Some continue to believe, though.

"Boosters at BG have been talking about it for years and there’s been a mutual interest," one fan tweeted.

Many in college football still want Meyer to return, too.

Do you see Urban Meyer returning?