Look: Sideline Photo Of Urban Meyer Is Going Viral

Urban Meyer hasn’t looked very happy as an NFL head coach so far this season, but that changed on Sunday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a pretty rough first half of the season. Jacksonville opened the year 1-6, with the lone win coming in London against the Miami Dolphins.

Meyer and the AFC South franchise also had to deal with his off-the-field controversy. The former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach was spotted getting danced on by a young woman at a restaurant in Columbus. Meyer, who is married, apologized and admitted he shouldn’t have put himself in that situation. Still, he faced major scrutiny – both from his owner and from the online community – following the incident.

Sunday afternoon, though, Meyer looked genuinely happy.

The Jacksonville Jaguars first-year head coach had a very big smile on the sideline following Sunday afternoon’s shocking win over Buffalo.

Jacksonville stunned Buffalo, 9-6, on Sunday afternoon.

Jaguars fans admitted that they’ve never really seen Meyer smile like that.

I haven’t seen Urban smile like that since he was on FOX last year – great win #jags — UKNFLVoice (@UkNFLVoice) November 7, 2021

First time I’ve seen Urban smile on the sidelines in 100+ days. — NeM (@nathanminer78) November 7, 2021

That Urban smile after a victory pic.twitter.com/FyyE2oJuI0 — John Rinder (@OSU_BarGuy) November 7, 2021

I’ve never seen Urban Meyer smile like that before lol — tryna get back in the gym (@yoByorT) November 7, 2021

It was a very good day for Meyer and the Jaguars, that is for sure.