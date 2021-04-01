Urban Meyer Has Special Invitation For Jaguars Training Camp

With head coach Urban Meyer and a new-look Jacksonville Jaguars coaching staff taking the field in 2021, there will be plenty of new faces at this year’s training camp.

In addition to his NFL players, who he’s been unable to speak with face to face due to COVID-19, Meyer hopes to meet another new face at summer practice. Keilani Contreras, an 11-year-old football player, has received an official invitation to camp from Meyer himself.

According to a story from local Jacksonville news reporter Ryan Nelson, Contreras became the first girl ever to score a touchdown in the Arlington Youth Football Association on Saturday. The story, which was posted on Twitter Monday, quickly grabbed Meyer’s attention.

After hearing her inspiring words, the Jags coach, who has two daughters of his own, extended an invitation to Contreras and her teammates.

“What a story! Congratulations on your first touchdown, Keilani!” Meyer wrote. “You’re right, you should always go for your dreams! If fans are allowed at training camp this summer I want you and your teammates to come out and be our special guests. #GirlPower #GirlDad”

With NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell saying he hopes to have stadiums at full capacity in 2021 on Tuesday, the idea of having fans present at training camp may not be too far fetched.

Hopefully Contreras and her teammates can take advantage of Meyer’s exciting offer.