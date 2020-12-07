Texas has reportedly made a big push for former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, but the three-time national champion appears to be staying retired.

Chip Brown of 247Sports reported on Sunday night that Meyer has indicated to Texas officials that he is leaning toward not coaching again due to health reasons.

Meyer, 56, retired following the 2018 season, citing health reasons. He’s since worked as a TV analyst for FOX and has enjoyed it quite a bit.

Texas reportedly made a big push for Meyer, as the Longhorns were prepared to offer him more than $10 million annually. However, it sounds like Meyer is intent on staying retired.

Now, it gets uncomfortable.

Herman is clearly on the hot seat, but will Texas make a change if Meyer isn’t coming? According to the report, the Longhorns are unsure about that.

Donors would step up for Meyer. It’s unclear if donors would be willing to do the same for anyone else, sources said. The wildcard in the equation would be if Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte could come up with a coach who would galvanize the support of donors and regents for such a steep buyout. Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, Oregon coach Mario Cristobal, Penn State coach James Franklin and Iowa State coach Matt Campbell are among the coaches Texas has researched, according to sources.

Herman and the Longhorns notched a blowout win over Kansas State on Saturday, but they remain a disappointing 6-3 on the season.

What will happen with Texas’ coaching situation?

We’ll find out soon.