Urban Meyer Reportedly Had 1 Main Reason For Declining Texas Job

Urban Meyer has reportedly passed on the Texas job.

According to multiple reports, the former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach told the Longhorns “thanks, but no thanks” over the weekend. Texas reportedly made a big push for Meyer to replace Herman, but the three-time national title-winning head coach said no to the job.

Meyer has been retired since the end of the 2018 season. The former Ohio State head coach stepped down from his position due to health reasons, handing the program over to Ryan Day.

Since then, Meyer has worked on television, analyzing the sport for FOX and Big Ten Network. He’s appeared to have a lot of fun doing it. It sounds like he’s satisfied with that job for now.

Meyer reportedly had one main reason for passing on the Texas job – he doesn’t want to coach again due to health reasons.

Can confirm earlier report by Horns247 that former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer told Texas officials he has chosen not to return to coaching for health reasons. Meyer told UT this weekend. UT source tells me and @BDavisAAS UT is still "sorting through" what to do next. https://t.co/qqSjlk5THV — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) December 7, 2020

Meyer has a brain cyst, which led to headaches and serious pain during the stressful times at Ohio State. He’s reportedly gotten better thanks to a much less stressful job on TV.

Texas, meanwhile, will now try to move forward with Tom Herman or a new coaching search.

The Longhorns could keep Herman for another season, but they’ve reportedly done some research into four notable coaches.