Urban Meyer Had A Blunt Response To The Coaching Rumors

Urban Meyer-to-Texas has been the college football coaching rumor of the week.

Tom Herman is clearly on the hot seat heading into the finish of the regular season. Texas is reportedly ready to move on from Herman, especially if the Longhorns can get Meyer.

Is the former Ohio State head football coach interested, though?

Meyer had a funny response to the coaching rumors during FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff on Saturday morning.

FOX host Rob Stone had a not-so-subtle reference to the coaching rumors on Saturday, talking about how Bob Stoops could replace Urban Meyer on the set next year.

“It’s like he’s auditioning for a job or something … you better watch out man, somebody’s looking for your gig, Meyer,” Stone said on Saturday. “That’s motivation. Somebody is coming for you, Meyer.”

Meyer had a blunt response, saying “that’s three times. Three times now,” of the coaching rumor references.

The former Ohio State head coach then had a message for Stone.

“I hear Rece Davis might be looking for a gig too,” Meyer said with a laugh.

Meyer is clearly having some fun with the head coaching rumors – and that’s all they are for now, rumors. At some point, though, Meyer will have to make a decision on the job.