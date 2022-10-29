Urban Meyer Thinks College Football Playoff Expansion Will Solve 1 Problem

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 26: Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer is on the set of FOX Big Noon Kickoff before a game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers on October 26, 2019, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Three-time college football national champion Urban Meyer is a proponent of the new College Football Playoff expansion.

The former Ohio State/Florida coach believes an increased postseason field will help solve the issue of bowl game opt-outs for prominent NFL prospects.

Meyer shared his support of the impending expansion during a recent interview with Big Ten Network:

"I think the powers to be look at the finances of it. I think the coaches look at it a lot differently. The exposure and interest in the College Football Playoff is an A-plus. It occupies the thought-process of fans, coaches, and the most important people: The players. I think the reality is that if you don't make the playoff, players become disinterested. That's why you see so many teams lose players for bowl games. It's not that they don't want to play. It's that for their best interest — for many of the blue blood programs — that if I'm not in the national title hunt, I'm not going to go play in some second-level bowl game. "Back in the day, the bowl games were everything. That's not the case (today). The bowl games are still important. Kansas going to a bowl game would be something else. Ohio State, Clemson, Alabama? That's like saying 'Hello! Of course you are going to a bowl game.' They want to go to the bowl game. So I think they are expanding that, and I am in favor of that. Now you are going to see much more interested involved in the ability to play in them, and players not opting out because that have the ability to go win a national title."

The College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams no later than the 2026 season.