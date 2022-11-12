Urban Meyer Unveils His New College Football Playoff Picks

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 26: Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer is on the set of FOX Big Noon Kickoff before a game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers on October 26, 2019, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Another week down, another round of College Football Playoff picks from Urban Meyer and FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" crew.

On Saturday, the network's pregame analysts revealed their CFP updates, and Urban's in particular caught fans' attention.

Meyer has Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee and Oregon in his top-four, overlooking rival Michigan and undefeated TCU.

Both the Buckeyes' and Wolverines' playoff chances likely hinge on who wins in The Game Nov. 26. But colleague Brady Quinn sees a way both find their way in along with the Bulldogs and Horned Frogs.

Like Urban, Reggie Bush also sees UGA, OSU and the Vols in the playoff, but is riding with his alma mater USC to find a way in.

The general consensus is that Georgia and Ohio State are locks to make a run at a national title, with Tennessee not far behind. But anything can happen with three weeks to go in the regular season.