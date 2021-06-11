Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Tim Tebow With Jaguars So Far

Tim Tebow dominated NFL headlines when he signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this offseason. But over the past few weeks, that hype has slowly subsided.

Since taking the practice field for the first time on May 20, the 33-year-old quarterback turned tight end has quietly participated in eight offseason training sessions.

Apart from a pair of short-yardage touchdown passes in the first practice open to media on May 27, Tebow has yet to do anything to prove he deserves a spot on the Jacksonville roster. With no prior experience at the TE position, the Jags likely won’t be able to get a good read on the former Heisman-winning quarterback until spring training.

Tebow’s former college coach and current NFL coach Urban Meyer addressed this issue on Thursday.

“You wish you could see and do [more],” Meyer said, via the Florida Times-Union. “In spring football, you have full pads and scrimmages, and you can really evaluate, but it’s kind of tough right now.”

From what he’s seen so far, Meyer has one telling word to describe Tebow’s play: “decent.”

“Oh, Tim has done a decent job,” Meyer said. “We all know this is a new position for him. He’s a great teammate. In the locker room, I can see everybody getting along, we have good chemistry on our team. But he’s picked it up decently.”

Nearly ten years removed from the NFL game and returning with zero tight end experience, Tebow has a tough task ahead of him.

It’s going to take a lot more than “decent” to earn a roster spot on this up-and-coming Jags team.