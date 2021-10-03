Look: Apparent Video Of Urban Meyer At Bar Going Viral

A video of a man who appears to be Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer at a bar/restaurant is going viral on social media on Saturday night.

Meyer, 57, was apparently spotted at a bar/restaurant. It’s unclear when the video was taken. However, the Jaguars played on Thursday night in Ohio.

DJ Byrnes of The Rooster shared the video on Twitter.

The Dublin Dad has still got it!pic.twitter.com/hOwaUWopED — Don Bellows (@freak_leader) October 2, 2021

The Rooster had more:

I had heard rumblings from multiple people that Meyer visited his steak house in the Short North and had more than a couple Bud Lights. And then, hours later, this video showing a man who looks exactly like Urban Meyer in a place that looks exactly like Urban Meyer’s Chop House in the Short North surfaced on the internet.

Meyer has his own restaurant, Urban Chophouse, in the Short North neighborhood of Columbus, Ohio. He also has another restaurant, Urban Meyer’s Pint House, in Dublin, Ohio.

“Developed alongside three time national championship winning football coach Urban Meyer, Urban Chophouse aims to define the modern dining experience with a world class selection of steaks, seafood, and sushi. Blending a modern steakhouse with a lavish lounge ambiance, Urban Chophouse invites guests to a unique dining adventure brimming with elegance and excitement. Complete with craft cocktails and dishes that are both sophisticated and approachable, Urban Chophouse is the ideal setting for sports enthusiasts and epicures alike,” the restaurant’s website writes.

Other photos of a man appearing to be Urban Meyer have since surfaced on social media.

Meyer is in his first season as the Jaguars head coach. He’s off to an 0-4 start, coming off a crushing loss to the Bengals.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach said he was “devastated” following Thursday’s loss.

“It’s devastating, heartbreaking,” Meyer told reporters postgame. “Usually I’m not wrong about stuff like that, that I just see a good team in there. I see good guys, good hearts. I see guys at work and I told them I’m not wrong about that stuff. This team is going to win some games.”

There’s already been some speculation about Meyer’s NFL future. However, his former quarterback, Tim Tebow, thinks he will stick it out.

“The one thing that I’d remind you of is when you say, ‘He might not last. He might not be around for a while.’ The other quality that he has is a crazy determination. He has a crazy determination. So while it might be hard, I think he’s going to be really determined. I think he expected to win all of those games. I think he expected to be 3-1 or 4-0,” Tebow said on First Take.

“He is taking that hard. But I also think that this dude is super resolute and super determined. I think he’ll continue to tweak and mold and change and get new guys in there and adapt and do whatever it takes because he’s so determined. I don’t think he’d quit without finding a way to turn the tide a little bit.”

Meyer and the Jaguars will return to the field in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. on Oct. 10.